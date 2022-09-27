Home / iPad
Save $200 on Apple’s best iPad right now

Amazon is selling the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $1,000.
If you’re looking to get the absolute best iPad, there’s only one choice: the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. And today it’s cheaper than it’s ever been: Amazon is selling the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $1,000, a savings of $199 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro isn’t just Apple’s biggest tablet—it also has its best screen, with mini-LED tech like the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. It’s also got an M1 processor, TrueDepth camera with Face ID and Center Stage, and all-day battery life. It’ll also be ready to upgrade to iOS 16.1 with Stage Manager when it arrives next month.

In our review of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, we called it “undoubtedly the best tablet Apple has ever made,” and a year later it still holds that crown. So go grab one before the price shoots back up.

