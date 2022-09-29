Macworld Podcast: What does Apple have in store for the rest of 2022

There are less than 100 days left in 2022. What can Apple release in this brief period of time? Enough to keep the hot release streak going and tempt you during the holiday season! We talk about what we expect to see for the rest of the year on this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

This is episode 810 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

