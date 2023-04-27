Macworld Podcast: Apple’s Reality headset approaches reality

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is fast approaching, which means we’re seeing more reports about the Reality Pro headset. In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about the latest rumblings about Apple’s new platform: how it will be powered, what software it will run, and if it could possibly blow us away. That’s in this show!

This is episode 838 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

