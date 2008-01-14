Extensis announces Universal Type Server

Extensis today announced Universal Type Server, a new client-server font management application that both enhances upon and replaces the company’s existing Suitcase Server X1 and Font Reserve Server products.

Slated to ship this spring, Universal Type Server manages fonts for multiple users, ranging from small workgroups to large corporations. The cross-platform architecture is based upon MySQL and Java, and all administrative tasks are is handled via a browser interface. The server uses a permissions-based user structure that gives a system administrator a wide degree of flexibility for adding and maintaining font libraries, with extensive support for categorizing fonts via keywords, projects, font type, foundry, and more.

Universal Type Server also supports Extensis’ FontSense font-matching technology, which is intended to ensure that the same fonts are used in a document, regardless of which client machine created them. FontSense automatic activation is supported in Adobe Illustrator and InDesign (both CS2 and CS3 versions) and QuarkXPress versions 6 and 7.

The server will ship in three versions, a Lite version for 10 concurrent users, a Professional version for up to 250 users, and a Corporate version for more than 250 users. The Corporate version will include Active Directory support for managing users.

Universal Type Server, which Extensis says is a brand-new product written from scratch, merges the two font-server products that Extensis has been selling since it purchased DiamondSoft, makers of Font Reserve, in 2003.

While pricing was not available at press time, Extensis says that all Suitcase Server and Font Reserve Server customers currently covered under a maintenance contract will receive Universal Type Server for free, and that the Lite version will be priced “affordably” for small design shops and workgroups.