1,000 rentals? iTunes finally makes it

Apple has done two interesting things with iTunes movies this week. The first is that you can now purchase movies directly from your Apple TV. The second—and surely a relief to Apple in that monkey-off-your-back kind of way—the Store, 63 days after the promised deadline, is finally stocked with 1,000 movie rentals (and a few more).

To see a list of those movies, launch iTunes, choose Search from the Store menu, choose Movies from the Power Search pop-up menu, enable the Search Movies That Are Available for Rental option, and click Search. You’ll be presented with six pages of 150 movies, plus one more page that lists 103 titles.

Belated thanks on the belated delivery, Apple. A less heartfelt thanks to those foot-dragging entities outside of Apple.