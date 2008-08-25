iVerse plans to distribute comics on iPhone

Your iPhone already plays music and videos, but what about other forms of media? iVerse Comics aims to bring all the entertainment of comics right to your hand with its new software for iPhone and iPod touch.

iVerse’s application lets you read comics in landscape mode on your iPhone or iPod touch, flicking through pages with a swipe of your finger. Each comic built on iVerse’s technology will be available as its own application and can sport a custom icon and title. iVerse says comics will sell for as low as 99 cents on the App Store, with some even going for free—a price point they’re encouaging creators to use for introductory issues.

While the comics are not yet available on the iTunes Store, iVerse is currently accepting submissions from creators, both new and established, via their website. Another comic-reading application, Clickwheel Comic Reader, is already available on the App Store.