Merriam-Webster brings dictionary to iPhone

Merriam-Webster has announced the release of its Collegiate Dictionary, Eleventh Edition in a version that runs on the iPhone. The Collegiate Dictionary for iPhone costs $24.99 and is available for purchase and download on the App Store.

This edition of the Collegiate Dictionary includes 225,000 entries and more than 10,000 new words and definitions. It allows you to do multiple lookups will retaining instant access to all words, according to the developer — Paragon Software Group.

The software runs on any iPhone or iPod touch running iPhone 2.0 software.