Live Interior 3D improves Google SketchUp integration

BeLight Software has updated Live Interior 3D to version 2. The new release is priced starting at $49.95.

Live Interior 3D is 3D interior design software for the home and office. It lets you edit in 2D or 3D, perform “virtual” walkthroughs,” shoot movies, make screenshots and generate panoramic views. The software is aimed at general users interested in seeing how their interiors will look, or professional designers and architects.

Changes in version 2 include real-time support for materials with reflections; Google SketchUp export; multi-story and stairs support; a redesigned interface; more than 200 new objects; more than 300 new materials; and a new Wall Designer tool.

Live Interior 3D comes in two versions: A Standard version for $49.95, and a Pro version that adds additional features, for $129.95. Upgrades from version 1 to the Pro version 2 cost $39.95.

System requirements call for Mac OS X 10.3.9 or later.