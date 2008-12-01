The Thumb promises to improve iPhone typing accuracy

Imagebakery has announced the release of The Thmb, a new app for the iPhone and iPod touch. It costs US$0.99.

The Thumb is an application designed to improve your typing speed on the iPhone or iPod touch by training you to use your thumbs. Its developers say that The thumb was developed to improve your ability to sense and freely handle the touch keyboard.

The Thumb tells you when you’ve misspelled words, what your accuracy is and the speed of your typing. A “Blind” keyboard function promises to improve your typing speed as well.