TeamViewer V4 desktop collaboration app now Mac-compatible

TeamViewer added Mac compatibility to the latest version of its self-named desktop sharing application, giving the browser-based TeamViewer V4 cross-platform capabilities.

TeamViewer uses log in via the Web to connect with other partners listed on their account for easier collaboration and information access. By using a Web-based approach, TeamViewer says its program is ideal for mobile users.

The Windows edition of TeamViewer V4 was launched a few weeks ago, introducing a partner list that displays the online status of each user and a multi-screen presentation feature that allows up to 10 participants to join desktop presentations. Tuesday’s announcement extends Mac compatibility to TeamViewer for the first time.

TeamViewer is free for non-commercial use. Pricing starts at $249 for a six-month Business license or $699 for a lifetime license. A Premium license costs $1,399.

This article was updated on February 11, 2009, at 12:26 p.m. PT to clarify that Mac compatibility was added to TeamViewer V4.