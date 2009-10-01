Sony develops single-lens 3D camera

Sony has developed a movie camera capable of shooting 3-D images with a single lens and plans to unveil it at next week's Ceatec show in Tokyo.

By utilizing a single lens the camera neatly solves one of the problems associated with current 3-D photographic technique: the complicated set-up required for dual lenses. When using a camera with two lenses—one for the right image and one for the left—the lenses must be carefully aligned and synchronized so that the resulting images maintain the same degree of 3-D perception when see by viewers.

The Sony camera takes a single image and separates it into right and left images that are then recorded by individual image sensors. The light is split using mirrors, not shutters, so the recorded image also appears smoother, said Sony.

Three-dimensional imaging is a hot topic in the consumer electronics industry at present. Sony and Panasonic both said in early September that they plan to launch 3-D televisions in 2010 and Sony said it would also add 3-D technology to its PlayStation 3 games console.

However other manufacturers are slightly cooler on the idea and have indicated they’ll wait and see how the technology is received by the public before launching their own products.