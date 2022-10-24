7 key Mac preferences that have new hiding spots in Ventura’s System Settings

One of the major (and majorly controversial) changes in macOS Ventura is a redesign of System Preferences. It’s now called System Settings and it’s designed to better resemble the iOS Settings app.

Apple’s desire to have more commonality between macOS and iOS is understandable, but the problem is that it’s now a chore to find the settings you need. The years of muscle memory developed by Mac users are out the window and it’s time to relearn where everything is.

You can find most of the frequently-access preferences up front (Apple ID, Battery, Bluetooth, and Sound, for example). Others have been renamed to match the corresponding iOS setting, such as Security & Privacy, which is now Privacy & Security. But most notably, System Settings now uses a lot of subsections and lists, so the setting you need often isn’t where you think it is. With that in mind, here’s a list of often-used and important system settings and where to find them.

One important tip before we proceed: System Settings does have a search tool, located at the very top of the left column. It’s helpful, but sometimes the search terms you’re using don’t match what macOS thinks you’re looking for.

A Search box is located at the top of the left column of System Settings to help you find the setting you need.