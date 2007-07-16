DLO Podfolio

DLO's Podfolio is a simple, flip-style leather case. The leather is a stark black that's soft to the touch. A belt clip is permanently attached to the back while the padded front cover includes a compartment for a card or two. Small magnets secure the front cover, a design that's both effective and easy to use.

The case's headphone-jack opening is large enough to work with many third-party headphones. The bottom opening for the iPod's dock-connector port has no covering, making it easy to attach your sync cable but offering no protection. The interior of the case is lined with felt to prevent scratching.

The Podfolio may not be a flashy case with any special features, but it's a solid case that works well and has a professional -- even office-appropriate -- look.

--Derik DeLong