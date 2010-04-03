Guinness World Records comes to iPad

If you like to be dazzled and amazed by some of the most outrageous human accomplishments and oddities of nature, the Guinness World Records app might be for you. Designed specifically for the iPad and with a fancy pseudo-3D look, the app looks positively futuristic.

The iPad application features over 140 records for you to browse through, divided among six categories: strangest, craziest, fastest, deadliest, tallest, and most expensive. You’ll be able to flick through them and get more details for each of them with various charts, timelines, and facts to capture your imagination.

With 25 videos and over 150 photographs, the app has a rich library of media. There’s a virtual globe you can spin to see world record attempts from around the world in the GWR Day mode. There’s also a Gamer’s Edition mode and some information on how to be a record breaker, so that you can be the next featured person in the Guinness World Records app.

Guinness World Records: At Your Fingertips Lite is available on the App Store for free and is compatible with any iPad running iPhone OS 3.2 or later. A full, paid version of the app is forthcoming.