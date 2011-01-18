Remains of the Day: Smash and the grab

Why do people keep robbing Apple Stores? Well, if today’s financial conference call is any indication, it’s just like Willie Sutton would have said, if he were still around: “that’s where the iPhones are.” Meanwhile, what happens when old technology meets new technology? If you guessed “a hat,” you’re closer than you might think. And we fire up the wayback machine for an interview with the Steve Jobs of yesteryear. The remainders for Tuesday, January 18, 2011 will be served, promptly, at 4:30 Pacific/7:30 Eastern.

Naperville computer store burglarized (Chicago Breaking News)

Yet another Apple Store ripped off, this one in Naperville, Illinois. Thugs smashed through the glass doors and made off with $30,000 worth of merchandise. These continued thefts are sure to inform Apple’s new design direction as the company switches out aluminum and glass for reinforced concrete and six-inch thick steel. Which, incidentally, is what they used to build the Macintosh Portable.

Kid Chameleon’s Helmet (Afterglow Visual Productions)

They may be separated by more than a quarter century, but one intrepid team has combined an iPad with a Mac Plus to create the world’s most innovative...helmet. DJ Kid Chameleon donned the contraption for a performance set which, honestly, looks like about the most uncomfortable thing ever. I hear he walked into three walls on the way to the bathroom, but everybody thought it was part of the show.

Steve Jobs in 1994: The Rolling Stone Interview (Rolling Stone)

What better way to learn about the Steve Jobs of today than to read a 17-year-old interview? Rolling Stone talked to Jobs back in 1994, while he was still heading up NeXT. Go for the insights into the Jobs we all know and love, stay for Steve-o rocking a plaid shirt.