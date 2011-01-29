My colleague James Galbraith took a look at some of the audio hardware on display at Macworld 2011. But I also have a few products during my showfloor rambles that will interest Mac-using musicians.

Show Notes

The products that get some screentime during this video include:

The latest version of GuitarJack, a musical accessory for iPhones from Sonoma Wire Works;

A bunch of offerings from IK Multimedia, including its iRig microphone, VocalLive iPhone and iPad app, and Amplitube Fender application; and

Algoriddim’s Djay, which comes in Mac and iPad forms.

<p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p>