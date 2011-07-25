Apple releases OS X 10.6.8 supplemental update

Lion may be the new leader of the Mac OS X pride, but Apple hasn’t forgotten about Snow Leopard users: On Monday, the company released Mac OS X 10.6.8 Supplemental Update and Mac OS X 10.6.8 Server Supplemental Update which offers fixes and patches for minor Snow Leopard and Snow Leopard Server issues.

According to Apple’s Support page, the Snow Leopard update contains fixes for several small issues, including transferring information, settings, and applications from your Snow Leopard machine to a Mac running Lion; networked printers that automatically pause and then cancel print jobs; and a system audio short when using HDMI or an optical audio out cable.

You'll need to be using the latest version of Snow Leopard (10.6.8) to run this update; otherwise, you can upgrade using Update Combo v1.1, which includes the above fixes as well as those addressed back in June with OS X 10.6.8's initial release.

Snow Leopard Server users have two similar patches available, a supplemental update for those already running 10.6.8, and Server Update v1.1 for those needing to update to the latest version. The patch fixes a server-side performance issue.

You can download the patch from your computer’s Software Update utility or from Apple’s Support Downloads website.