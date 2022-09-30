The best iPhone 14 cases for iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Max we found so far

If you’re buying a new iPhone, the next stage after deciding which iPhone to buy is to get a case to keep your device safe when you inevitably drop it. Another good reason to use a case is that when you want to upgrade in a few years’ time you’ll get more money if you trade in an iPhone that’s in good condition.

There are so many different kinds of cases you can buy. Most offer protection for your iPhone, but some are more versatile than others. You can buy cases that double up as wallets, cases that are super thin so they don’t add a load of bulk to your iPhone, and cases that are clear so you can see what color your iPhone is.

Whether you’re looking for a protective case, a clear case, a MagSafe case, a designer case, or a wallet case for your new iPhone, we’re ‘on the case’ to help you find the best.

Below you’ll find details of the best iPhone 14-series cases from some of the best brands in the industry. Most of the cases we’ve listed are available to buy from the manufacturer or Amazon, if you want to get faster shipping with Prime. While we haven’t been able to thoroughly test all these cases, they are from trusted manufacturers who have manufactured cases we have tested in the past.

Do I really need a case for my iPhone?

Apple loves to emphasise the durability of its iPhones. For example, their screens are protected by a Ceramic Shield front, and the latest iPhones are water-resistant to a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. But iPhones do get broken–and it is costly to repair them. Read: Apple repairs: price guide and how long repairs take.

You might think you can avoid buying a case if you sign up for AppleCare+, Apple’s insurance policy that costs from $79/£69 for two years depending on your iPhone. If you have an AppleCare+ policy Apple will replace or fix an iPhone that gets broken accidentally–but you’ll still have to pay $29/£25 for screen damage and $99/£79 for other damage. Read: Will Apple replace a broken iPhone? Your rights explained.

With this in mind, our recommendation is clear: get a case!