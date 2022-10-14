How to fix a ‘User Login’ issue with your home internet connection

Apple has routinely confused its users with the site captive.apple.com , which appears in a distinct Wi-Fi connection window that acts as a frontmost overlay in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS that you have to respond to. As I described back in 2018, Apple uses this website to test whether the Wi-Fi network to which you’ve connected has a direct internet feed or there’s a login or other portal between you and the internet.

Recently, however, a reader had this name appear while they were connected to their home ISP. The Wi-Fi login window showed captive.apple.com on the first line within the title area, the name of their ISP in the second line, and a form labeled “USER LOGIN” in the body of the page.

I advised them to contact the ISP, which ultimately had to remotely reboot the broadband modem with built-in Wi-Fi that formed their home network. The login then disappeared. So if you run into the same problem, call your ISP and ask them to remotely reboot your broadband modem.

An ISP accidentally took its user captive; a remote reboot solved the problem.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Etsuko.

Ask Mac 911

We’ve compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we’re always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don’t reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.