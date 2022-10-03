Oh well, Adaptive Transparency for first-gen AirPods Pro in iOS 16.1 is a bug

After the third iOS 16.1 beta arrived last week, 1st-gen AirPods Pro users got a big surprise: Adaptive Transparency, one of the excellent new features announced with the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro, was added for the older model as well. Now, it seems as though that’s not actually happening.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the addition of the Adaptive Transparency toggle in the iOS 16.1 beta is “a bug” and will presumably be removed before release. As it stands, Adaptive Transparency will only be available on the new AirPods Pro, and not the 1st-gen model or AirPods Max, which both have standard transparency mode.

I’m told this is a bug https://t.co/4BPBmpLbgI — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 3, 2022

While transparency mode allows users to hear outside sounds while wearing their earbuds, Adaptive Transparency is a new feature for the second-generation AirPods Pro that lets you hear your surroundings while reducing the volume of any noise over 85dB. Apple says the feature uses on-device processing that relies on the “powerful H2 chip … which reduces loud environmental noise — like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loud speakers at a concert — for more comfortable everyday listening.”

You can read our review of the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro for detailed impressions and testing, but it seems like original AirPods Pro owners still have one more reason to upgrade.