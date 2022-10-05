10 Lightning devices that Apple needs to switch to USB-C ASAP

With news that the European Parliament has voted in favor of a new rule requiring all new phones and smaller electronics that use a cable to charge to be equipped with a USB-C port, Apple has a few major decisions to make. The change only applies to products sold in Europe, but it’s likely to affect Apple’s worldwide product line.

While Apple has switched to USB-C on the Mac and most of its iPads, several products still use the proprietary Lightning port that was introduced with the iPhone 5 in 2012, including the iPhone 14. Here are 10 devices that will need to switch as soon as Apple updates them:

iPhone

The iPhone 14 is likely the last model with a Lightning port. While the next iPhone will come in under the 2024 deadline imposed by the EU, rumors suggest Apple will be switching to USB-C with the iPhone 15. Not only will it bring universal charging with your MacBook and iPad, but USB-C also opens the door for faster data transfers, which will be a welcome new feature now that the iPhone 14 Pro can shoot 48MP ProRAW photos.

iPad

Rumors are swirling that Apple won’t even be waiting until 2023 to update its last remaining Lightning-based iPad to USB-C. The update to the entry level model will likely arrive in October, with a new rumored slimmer-bezel design and a larger display.

AirPods/AirPods Pro charging case

While the AirPods and AirPods Pro cases picked up MagSafe charging last year, they still use Lightning to charge with a cable despite having ample room for a USB-C port on the bottom of the case. Apple only recently both AirPods models, so they’re unlikely to receive another refresh until 2025, but it’s very possible Apple quietly launches a new case with USB-C for the existing models alongside the iPhone 15.

Both of Apple’s AirPods cases need a Lightning port to charge. Foundry

AirPods Max

When Apple introduced the AirPods Max in December 2020, they didn’t have a charging case. Instead, Apple included a Lightning cable on the side for charging (or wired listening via the optional Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable). If Apple updates the AirPods Max in 2023 with an H2 chip for Adaptive Transparency or introduces new colors, that Lightning port will almost certainly change to USB-C.

Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse

Apple hasn’t changed the design of its trio of Mac accessories in nearly a decade, but it does introduce new colors somewhat regularly. In 2021, all three accessories—Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse—got new colors to match the new 24-inch iMac, while the Magic Keyboard received a Touch ID sensor. Then earlier this year, Apple began offering black versions of the accessories alongside the Mac Studio and Studio Display. While we don’t expect Apple to surprise us with a Magic Mouse that charges properly (meaning you don’t have to flip it over to connect the charger), if Apple updates the iMac with an M3 processor next year as rumored, it will have to update the accessories with USB-C ports as well.

EarPods

Apple began bundling EarPods with a Lightning connector with iPhones back when it removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7. These days you’ll have to buy them separately for $19 if you want a pair, but we assume they’ll be discontinued once Apple switches the iPhone to USB-C.

Apple’s EarPods probably won’t be receiving a USB-C update—they’ll just be retired. Apple

Powerbeats Pro

While most of Apple’s Beats products use USB-C or micro-USB for charging, there is one—the PowerBeats Pro—that still uses a Lightning-to-USB-C cable to charge. The next time Apple releases new colors or updates the PowerBeats Pro, that’s going to change.