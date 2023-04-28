Here’s when Apple’s remaining Lightning devices will switch to USB-C

It’s been more than 10 years since Apple unveiled its new Lightning port with the iPhone 5 in 2012 After the European Parliament voted in favor of a new rule requiring all new phones and smaller electronics that use a cable to charge to be equipped with a USB-C port, the countdown to the death of Lightning began. While the new rule technically only applies to new products sold in Europe, Apple isn’t about to limit the change to Europe. Here are all of Apple’s remaining Lightning products and when we might see them switch to USB-C:

iPhone

Last updated: September 2022 (iPhone 14)/March 2022 (iPhone SE)

Next expected update: September 2023 (iPhone 15)

The iPhone 14 is likely the last flagship model with a Lightning port. While the next iPhone will come in well under the deadline imposed by the EU, Gurman says the move to USB-C for the iPhone 15 is all but confirmed as the leaks and rumors roll in. Not only will it bring universal charging with your MacBook and iPad, but USB-C also opens the door for faster data transfers, which will be a welcome new feature now that the iPhone 14 Pro can shoot 48MP ProRAW photos. And the latest iPhone SE rumors say Apple won’t be updating the current model for a while, if at all. Granted, it’ll be a few years until Lightning is gone for good since Apple sells older iPhones for several years—the iPhone 14 will likely still be available in 2025—but we have almost certainly seen the last new iPhone with a Lightning port.

iPad

Last updated: September 2021 (9th generation)

Next expected update: None

When Apple released the 10th-gen iPad in October 2022, it officially retired Lightning from all new iPad models. But there is still one model remaining that has it, the 9th-gen iPad from 2021. We don’t know how long Apple will keep it around, but once it’s gone, we’re nearly certain that it won’t be replaced with a USB-C model.

AirPods/AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Cases

Last updated: March 2022 (3rd generation)/September 2022 (2nd generation)

Next expected update: Fall 2023

While the AirPods and AirPods Pro cases picked up MagSafe charging last year, they still use Lightning to charge with a cable despite having ample room for a USB-C port on the bottom of the case. Apple only recently both AirPods models, so they’re unlikely to receive another major refresh until 2025, but it’s very possible Apple quietly launches new USB-C cases for the existing models alongside the iPhone 15.

Both of Apple’s AirPods cases need a Lightning port to charge. Foundry

AirPods Max

Last updated: December 2020 (1st generation)

Next expected update: Fall 2023 (2nd generation)

When Apple introduced the AirPods Max in December 2020, they didn’t have a charging case. Instead, Apple included a Lightning cable on the side for charging (or wired listening via the optional Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable). It’s been more than two years since the first generation arrived, but a reference to a new AirPods model was found hiding inside the iOS 16.4 code, so it’s possible that the AirPods Max gets a long-overdue update within the next few months. Among the expected updates are better noise cancellation, an H2 chip for Adaptive Transparency, and of course, USB-C instead of Lightning.

Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse

Last updated: March 2022 (new colors)

Next expected update: Fall 2023

Apple hasn’t changed the design of its trio of Mac accessories in nearly a decade, but it does introduce new colors somewhat regularly. In 2021, all three accessories—Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse—got new colors to match the new 24-inch iMac, while the Magic Keyboard received a Touch ID sensor. Then earlier this year, Apple began offering black versions of the accessories alongside the Mac Studio and Studio Display. While we don’t expect Apple to surprise us with a Magic Mouse that charges properly (meaning you don’t have to flip it over to connect the charger), when Apple updates the Mac Pro with Apple silicon, we expect some USB-C accessories will arrive as well.

EarPods

Last updated: September 2016 (1st generation)

Next expected update: September 2023

Apple began bundling EarPods with a Lightning connector with iPhones back when it removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7. These days you’ll have to buy them separately for $19 if you want a pair with a Lightning port, but Apple is rumored to be making an updated pair with USB-C to release alongside the iPhone 15 in September.

Apple’s EarPods probably won’t be receiving a USB-C update—they’ll just be retired. Apple

Powerbeats Pro

Last updated: June 2020 (new colors)

Next expected update: N/A

While most of Apple’s Beats products use USB-C or micro-USB for charging, there is one—the PowerBeats Pro—that still uses a Lightning-to-USB-C cable to charge. We assume that whenever Apple releases new colors or updates the PowerBeats Pro it’ll drop the Lightning port—though with a new Beats Studio Buds+ on the way, it’s possible that the PowerBeats Pro are simply discontinued.