The Apple Watch Series 8 is boring, and it’s all Google’s fault

It’s all Google’s fault

At a job interview I was once asked what I thought about the launch of two rival magazines. “It’s great,” I said bullishly. “It shows you’re doing the right thing.”

That’s a line I’ve always been proud of (and I did get the job), but I often wonder about its sincerity. Intense competition is a positive thing in the abstract, and we all pretend to thrive on it, but it’s much nicer to be doing the right thing without other people noticing and trying to horn in on your territory. Case in point: I suspect that Apple was being sarcastic in 1981 when it posted a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal “seriously” welcoming IBM to the PC marketplace.

Returning to the present day, Tim Cook probably isn’t welcoming Google’s launch this week of the Pixel Watch with open arms. Google’s first in-house hardware for its Wear OS software platform is a big deal in the smartwatch market, which until now Apple has largely had to itself. There certainly hasn’t been much serious competition to threaten the Apple Watch’s dominance, and the arrival of a tech giant with immense mindshare among Android fans could alter the balance in a way that Apple doesn’t enjoy.

Then again, that’s Tim Cook’s problem, not ours. And for the rest of us, an increase in competition is clearly good. This year’s Apple Watch Series 8 (as you can read by following the link below) is a good-quality but dull product with very little to set it apart from the Series 7—and the lack of a serious rival is at least partly to blame. Google is seriously late to the market, and its absence so far has let Apple get away with a development strategy that could charitably be described as cautious. (A similar dynamic in the tablet market means Apple doesn’t have to take many risks with the iPad either.)

This isn’t to say that the arrival of the Pixel Watch will magically transform Apple’s approach to wearables. Just as Apple Maps lagged far behind Google Maps for years after launch, we can’t expect Google to crack smartwatches on its first swing. The Pixel Watch is not perfect: It has comically chunky bezels, and its 2018 processor doesn’t seen to match its ambitious price tag. Battery life may be a worry, too–not that the Apple Watch Series 8 is faultless in that department either.

But that’s the point. The Apple Watch hasn’t had to be faultless for a very long time because its rivals, either through weak products or no products at all, simply haven’t been able to capitalize on its missteps. Hopefully that will change now that Google is on the scene, but it’s a shame the company took so long to arrive.

Google’s Pixel Watch doesn’t seem likely to topple the Apple Watch any time soon. Google

And with that, we're done for this week. See you next Saturday, enjoy the rest of your weekend, and stay Appley.