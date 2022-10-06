Home / Apple Watch / Reviews
Macworld Podcast

Macworld Podcast: What’s cool about the AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 8

Macworld Podcast episode 811
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
Applw Watch 8 AirPods Pro 2
Apple

Apple’s new AirPods Pro have arrived! If you’re in the market for new earbuds, are they worthy of your consideration? We also take a close look at the new Apple Watch Series 8 in this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

This is episode 811 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

Get info 

Click on the links below to get more information on what was discussed on the show. 

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8
MSRP: $399 (GPS only)
Best Prices Today: $399.00 at Best Buy | 399 at Apple
Read our full Apple Watch Series 8review

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
MSRP: $249
Best Prices Today: $239.00 at Amazon | $249.00 at Apple | $249 at Apple
Read our full Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)review

Listen to episode 811

Listen on Amazon Music

Amazon

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.