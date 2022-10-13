How a new iMac Pro could return Apple’s all-in-one Mac to greatness

In 2021, the iMac got a major refresh with a spiffy new design and a new M1 processor. It was a much-needed update to an iconic line of computers. It’s been 16 months since the M1 iMac was released, and as we get closer to its two-year anniversary, I’ve been thinking about what I’d like to see in the next update.

After putting some thought into what I want in a new iMac, I concluded that most of the features I want don’t fit with the current iMac. Instead, I’d like to see a the return of the iMac Pro, which was discontinued last year. Like the MacBook, Apple needs distinct lines with the iMac—one for regular consumers and another for more demanding users.

Rumors that Apple is working on an iMac Pro come out sporadically, but it’s been a while since we’ve heard anything. But when Apple updates the iMac (probably next spring), I’d love to see Apple unveil a new iMac Pro and bring the ultimate all-in-one desktop back to the lineup.

iMac Pro: A faster M2 Pro processor

Obviously, a computer called the “iMac Pro” should have a pro-level processor. The question is, though, which pro processor? Reports from last year speculated that Apple could use the M1 Pro and Max chips in an iMac Pro, and that would make sense given that the current iMac has an M1.

An M2 iMac would replace the current M1 model, so it seems to follow that an iMac Pro would have a M2 Pro and Max. Apple

However, that speculation came at a point where it was thought that the iMac Pro would be released this year. With the absence of any new rumors, it now feels like a new model wouldn’t arrive until 2023 or maybe even 2024. And to further complicate the thinking, Apple released the M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier this year, and the iMac is due for an upgrade to the M2 as well. So the push to 2023 and the M2’s existence can lead to a conclusion that Apple will use an M2 Pro and Max in an iMac Pro.

But then there’s the headless Mac Studio with an M1 Max and M1 Ultra processors that was released earlier this year. The Mac lineup would seem odd if there is a new M2 Pro iMac Pro and the Mac Studio still has also year’s processors, so perhaps the company could also update the Mac Studio at the same time. Updating the Mac Studio only after a year wouldn’t be unusual–reports say that Apple will update the M1 Pro and Max 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models after only a year. And back when Apple used Intel processors, yearly updates were a regular thing.

Since we’re speculating here, it’s easy to start thinking more radically. For example, what if Apple kept the M1 iMac for another generation and released an M1 Pro and M1 Max iMac Pro instead? That seems like a possibility to further differentiate between the iMac Pro and Mac Studio. Either way, an M1 Pro or M2 Pro processor will deliver the performance users need.

The Studio Display is the iMac Pro

Reports in 2021 about the iMac Pro included the possibility that it would be released in the first quarter of 2022 with a 27-inch display. Instead, the Studio Display made its debut at that time, so it’s possible that the rumor mill mistook the Studio Display for the iMac Pro.

The Studio Display has the right specs for an iMac Pro. Willis Lai/Foundry

Regardless, the Studio Display is several steps above the current iMac’s display, making it ideal for an iMac Pro. In fact, Apple launched the Studio Display alongside the Mac Studio, so using this display in an iMac Pro address the needs of its targeted user.

The Studio Display is bigger (27-inches), brighter (600 nits), and offers a higher 5120×2880 resolution that the 24-inch iMac with 4480×2520 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. However, the Studio Display doesn’t have HDR (high-dynamic range), a high refresh rate, or ProMotion (the ability to adapt the refresh rate based on what’s being displayed). Apple has added those features to its other Pro devices—iPhone, iPad, MacBook—but I don’t expect Apple to add them here. They’re more likely destined for the overdue Pro Display XDR refresh, but that’s a separate topic

All black with no chin

Apple likes to make clear design differences between its consumer- and pro-level devices. To make an obvious distinction between the iMac and iMac Pro (besides the size), Apple could offer the iMac Pro in Space Grey like the original model. but I’d like to see Apple do more than offer pro-only color choices. I’m not an engineer, but based on teardowns of the iMac and the Studio Display, as well as the low power and heat requirements of Apple silicon, it seems like a chinless iMac Pro is possible. Along with that, Apple might want to do something to distinguish the iMac Pro from the Studio Display, like put a small silver Apple logo on the bottom bezel.

Speaking of the bezel, using black bezels on an iMac Pro instead of the white ones from the iMac is something I’d love to see. I personally don’t like the iMac’s white bezels and I bet that black bezels are preferred by pro users.

Black bezels on an iMac Pro, please, not white. Willis Lai/Foundry

I’ll double down on that bet by proposing that pro users also prefer the nano-texture glass option available on Apple’s Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, and was also an option on the now-discontinued Intel-based 27-inch iMac. The nano-texture glass has a matte-like finish and does a better job of cutting down glare than the glossy glass of the iMac. Make it an option for the iMac Pro, please, Apple.

Power and performance please

Now that we’ve created my perfect iMac Pro on the outside, here are the rest of the specs I’d like to see included with the M1 Pro and M2 Pro chip:

32GB of RAM standard, upgradable to 128GB

512GB SSD standard, upgradeable to 8TB

4 Thunderbolt/USB-C ports

1 USB-A port

SDXC card slot

12MP Center Stage camera

Spatial Audio support

A pricey proposition

All these features for an iMac Pro would certainly make it a Mac that’s on the higher end of the price scale. Which is fine–the original iMac Pro was $4,999. But Apple silicon changes things—if you buy a base model $1,999 Mac Studio and a base model $1,599 Studio Display, for example, you’ll pay $1,400 less than the price of the original iMac Pro. Apple will likely charge a premium for the all-in-one convenience—likely starting at $3,999 at least—but even so, it’ll be worth the money. And make me very happy.