Can’t sync Photos from a Mac while tethered? Switch to Wi-Fi

iCloud Photos synchronizes images and movies across all your linked Apple devices that have the feature enabled. It can sometimes be recalcitrant, requiring a real kick to restart syncing. But Photos should upload and download queue photos via iCloud almost any time it’s connected to a network, and there’s enough power remaining in your iPhone, iPad, or Mac laptop.

There’s an exception, though that’s hard to spot: when you’re using cellular data from your iPhone or iPad to your Mac via USB. It’s seemingly not a popular option, as most people rely on the Personal Hotspot feature that lets you connect via Wi-Fi to your iPhone or iPad: no cables required. However, I’m a fan of plugging in a USB-C to Lightning cable to charge my iPhone while using a cellular network connection. I find it more reliable, and I don’t run out of juice during the sometimes heavy power draw required to relay cellular data.

In testing during a planned electrical outage at my house to upgrade service, I discovered that iCloud Photos refused to sync while connected via USB. The solution was simple: click the Control Center menu icon, click the right-pointing arrow next to the Wi-Fi section, and select your iPhone or iPad’s Personal Hotspot. Once connected, syncing starts immediately.

Ask Mac 911

We’ve compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we’re always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don’t reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.