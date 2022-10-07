Apple set to launch new 27-inch display early next year

Apple will launch a new external display in the first three months of 2023, according to an analyst with a proven track record of accurate prediction.

Ross Young, of Display Supply Chain Consultants, tweeted to super followers on Thursday (via MacRumors) that Apple had again “pushed” the launch of the product, which he had previously claimed would launch at WWDC in June 2022, and then again in October 2022. The launch will now take place in Q1 2023, Young said.

There are various definitions of Q1 (Apple’s last fiscal Q1 ran from September 26 to January 1), but MacRumors takes this to mean the first calendar quarter of 2023, which means some time in January, February, or March. Apple tends not to launch much in the first two months of the year, so a March unveiling seems the most likely outcome–unless it’s pushed back yet again.

The display is understood to be a 5K 27-inch model based on mini-LED. It will support Apple’s ProMotion tech, which dynamically adjusts refresh rate depending on context, and can rise as high as 120Hz.

Price-wise, expect something similar to the Apple Studio Display, which currently starts at $1,599. The new display won’t replace the larger and far more expensive 6K Pro Display XDR.

