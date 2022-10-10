Facebook warns iPhone users: Delete these 50 ‘malicious’ apps now!

Meta is warning Facebook users that dozens of “malicious mobile apps” have infiltrated users’ iPhones via the App Store. Security researchers have found hundreds of apps that “were designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise people’s accounts” and could have compromised more than a million logins.

While the company has uncovered more than 400 apps in total, only about 50 are from the iOS App Store, and all have been removed for sale. Meta reports that the apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store as legitimate apps, were “disguised as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities to trick people into downloading them.”

The majority of apps were photo editors, specifically “those that claim to allow you to turn yourself into a cartoon,” followed by games, flashlight brightening apps, and VPNs. When installed on an iPhone, the apps ask users to Login With Facebook before they can use it. Once they do, hidden malware will steal their username and password and could use it to gain full access to their account.

Meta says users who have downloaded the apps should delete them from their phone and change their Facebook password. The company also recommends enabling two-factor authentication and turning on login alerts so as to get notified if someone is trying to access your account. The company estimates that more than a million users may have fallen victim to the fake apps.

These are the apps that Meta has identified as malicious:

iOS App ID App Name 1555651942 FB Advertising Optimization 1561642325 Business ADS Manager 1563142182 Ads Analytics 1564091908 FB Adverts Optimization 1566705026 FB Analytic 1566706023 FB Adverts Community 1574530186 Adverts Ai Optimize 1587056055 Very Business Manager 1591775710 FB Business Support 1593368297 Fb Ads 1596775769 Meta Optimizer 1597553589 Business Manager Pages 1598946098 Adverts Manager 1600072709 Meta Adverts Manager 1600404846 Ad Optimization Meta 1601275530 FB Pages Manager 1602637866 Business Ads 1603255418 Meta Business 1603571287 Business Suite Manager 1604086670 FB Ads Cost 1607057895 Adverts Bussiness Suite 1608743187 Business Ads Clock 1609915932 Ads & Pages 1610859814 Business Suite 1610944161 Business & Ads 1612196202 Business Manager Overview 1613983385 Business Suite Ads 1619733733 Page Suite Manager 1622402517 Business Meta Support 1623362126 Pages Manager Suite 1625368035 Business Meta Pages 1626632781 Business Suite Ads 1626692617 Ads Business Knowledge 1629919774 Page Suite Managers 1631778308 Pages Managers Suite 1632069527 Ads Business Advance 1632606219 Pages Manager Suite 1633012933 Business Suite Optimize 1633016482 Business Manager Suite 1633078757 Business Suite Managers 1633828994 Ads Business Manager 1635045234 Ads Business Suite 1635301567 Business Manager Pages 1635555183 Business Adverts Manager 1636196931 Ads Manager Suite 1636825108 Business Manager Pages 1639572841 Ads & Business Suite

Affected users may receive an email from Facebook alerting them to a potentially compromised account, but anyone who may have downloaded one of the above apps should change their password immediately.