Facebook warns iPhone users: Delete these 50 ‘malicious’ apps now!

Meta warns of malicious apps that may have stolen password data from users.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
Facebook iPhone
Solen Feyissa/Foundry

Meta is warning Facebook users that dozens of “malicious mobile apps” have infiltrated users’ iPhones via the App Store. Security researchers have found hundreds of apps that “were designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise people’s accounts” and could have compromised more than a million logins.

While the company has uncovered more than 400 apps in total, only about 50 are from the iOS App Store, and all have been removed for sale. Meta reports that the apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store as legitimate apps, were “disguised as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities to trick people into downloading them.”

The majority of apps were photo editors, specifically “those that claim to allow you to turn yourself into a cartoon,” followed by games, flashlight brightening apps, and VPNs. When installed on an iPhone, the apps ask users to Login With Facebook before they can use it. Once they do, hidden malware will steal their username and password and could use it to gain full access to their account.

Meta says users who have downloaded the apps should delete them from their phone and change their Facebook password. The company also recommends enabling two-factor authentication and turning on login alerts so as to get notified if someone is trying to access your account. The company estimates that more than a million users may have fallen victim to the fake apps.

These are the apps that Meta has identified as malicious:

iOS App IDApp Name
1555651942FB Advertising Optimization
1561642325Business ADS Manager
1563142182Ads Analytics
1564091908FB Adverts Optimization
1566705026FB Analytic
1566706023FB Adverts Community
1574530186Adverts Ai Optimize
1587056055Very Business Manager
1591775710FB Business Support
1593368297Fb Ads
1596775769Meta Optimizer
1597553589Business Manager Pages
1598946098Adverts Manager
1600072709Meta Adverts Manager
1600404846Ad Optimization Meta
1601275530FB Pages Manager
1602637866Business Ads
1603255418Meta Business
1603571287Business Suite Manager
1604086670FB Ads Cost
1607057895Adverts Bussiness Suite
1608743187Business Ads Clock
1609915932Ads & Pages
1610859814Business Suite
1610944161Business & Ads
1612196202Business Manager Overview
1613983385Business Suite Ads
1619733733Page Suite Manager
1622402517Business Meta Support
1623362126Pages Manager Suite
1625368035Business Meta Pages
1626632781Business Suite Ads
1626692617Ads Business Knowledge
1629919774Page Suite Managers
1631778308Pages Managers Suite
1632069527Ads Business Advance
1632606219Pages Manager Suite
1633012933Business Suite Optimize
1633016482Business Manager Suite
1633078757Business Suite Managers
1633828994Ads Business Manager
1635045234Ads Business Suite
1635301567Business Manager Pages
1635555183Business Adverts Manager
1636196931Ads Manager Suite
1636825108Business Manager Pages
1639572841Ads & Business Suite

Affected users may receive an email from Facebook alerting them to a potentially compromised account, but anyone who may have downloaded one of the above apps should change their password immediately.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

