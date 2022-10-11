Home / Software / News
Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 with iPhone 14, Mailjack fixes ahead of iOS 16.1

Go update your iPhone.
By Michael Simon
iOS 16.0.3 graphic
Apple on Monday released a small iOS 16.0.3 update that should be the last before iOS 16.1 arrives later this month. The update includes several iPhone 14 fixes as well as the Mailjack bug.

According to the release notes, most of the fixes pertain to Apple’s newest phones and include “bug fixes and important security updates.” Among the changes are an overdue fix for a slow launching Camera app that has been an issue since the new phones launched on September 16. These are the specific fixes for the iPhone 14 included in the update:

  • Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models
  • Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The only security fix listed in the update is for the Mailjack bug that causes an endless loop of crashes when opening a message from an improperly formatted account.

To update to iOS 16.0.3, open the Settings app on your iPhone, open General and then Security Update. Then tap Download and Install and wait for the update to finish.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

