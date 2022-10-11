The Apple TV 4K is down to an amazing $109 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing and we’re seeing excellent deals on Macs, iPads, AirPods, and more. But this one might be the best: Amazon is selling the Apple TV 4K for $109 (32GB) and $129 (64GB), a savings of $70 and the best price we’ve ever seen. You’ll need to be a prime member to get the deal, but you can easily sign up for a free membership.

Apple updated the Apple TV 4K in 2021 with a new chip and a “greatly improved” remote that adds buttons and functionality and is much harder to lose. It has an A12 processor, HDMI 2.1, and is equipped with support for 4K video at 60fps, which is great for sports.

The Apple TV 4K is the best streaming box in the business. Our main gripe is the price, and this sale takes care of that issue. So go grab one before they’re all gone.