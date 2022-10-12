Forget the rumors–there’s never been a better time to buy a new iPad

If you’ve been waiting for just the right time to buy a new tablet, your moment has arrived. As part of its Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is discounting every iPad model, with many at all-time-low prices. You’ll need to be a Prime member to get the best prices on most of the sales here, but you can easily sign up for a free trial.

Here are the best deals for every iPad model Apple sells:

Our favorite here is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $250 off (and all other storage options are $200 off as well). Yes it’s big, but you get the very best Apple has to offer, including an incredible Retina XDR display, Face ID, and an M1 processor. If you want something smaller, $100 off the iPad mini is pretty spectacular as well, and if you’re on a budget, we’ve never seen a sale that knocks $60 off the entry-level iPad, which is a great tablet for kids. Most colors are included and configurations are also on sale, so if you need something specific, click around and see if it’s on sale.

Those prices are nigh impossible to beat, even on Black Friday. Even with rumors that Apple is launching a new iPad Pro and entry-level iPad in just a couple of weeks, we absolutely recommend picking one up at these deep discounts. Amazon’s sale runs through the end of today, so you should act fast if you want one.