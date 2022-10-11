Home / Audio
Deal

The new AirPods Pro are already $25 off for Prime Day

Apple's newest earbuds get their first-ever significant discount.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
AirPods Pro 2
Foundry

Apple’s 2nd-generation AirPods Pro earbuds have only been on the market for a few weeks, but they’re already on sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon is selling the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro for $224, a savings of $25 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The 2nd-generation AirPods Pro look nearly identical to the original model, but they’re been dramatically improved on the inside. Battery life is longer (6 hours vs 4.5 hours), noise cancelation is better, they include Apple’s new Adaptive Transparency feature that only blocks loud sounds, and the audio quality has been significantly improved. You’ll also get a new charging case that has a speaker and a lanyard loop, and can be charged with an Apple Watch charger. 

In our 4.5-star review, we called the AirPods Pro “the best choice for those who use Apple products.” So go grab a pair and treat your ears to something special

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: