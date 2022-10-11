The new AirPods Pro are already $25 off for Prime Day

Apple’s 2nd-generation AirPods Pro earbuds have only been on the market for a few weeks, but they’re already on sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon is selling the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro for $224, a savings of $25 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The 2nd-generation AirPods Pro look nearly identical to the original model, but they’re been dramatically improved on the inside. Battery life is longer (6 hours vs 4.5 hours), noise cancelation is better, they include Apple’s new Adaptive Transparency feature that only blocks loud sounds, and the audio quality has been significantly improved. You’ll also get a new charging case that has a speaker and a lanyard loop, and can be charged with an Apple Watch charger.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the AirPods Pro “the best choice for those who use Apple products.” So go grab a pair and treat your ears to something special