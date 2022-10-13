Macworld Podcast: Is USB-C the right port for Apple devices?

The Lightning era on the iPhone is coming to an end, but is its replacement a better option? We’re talking about USB-C and Apple’s future with the connector in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 812 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Get info

Click on the links below to get more information on what was discussed on the show.

Listen to episode 812

Amazon

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.