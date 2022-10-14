This simple iPhone feature would make macOS navigation so much better

The release of macOS Ventura is likely less than two weeks away and it will bring a slew of new features to gussy up your old Mac: Stage Manager, enhanced Spotlight search, Messages editing, and Continuity Camera, just to name a few. But the one feature I need to improve my macOS experience won’t be there.

It’s a simple one that’s been on the iPhone for years. When you’re scrolling a website, feed, or app, you can tap the top of the screen near the notch or Dynamic Island to jump to the top of whatever screen you’re on. It’s an incredibly useful shortcut that I use numerous times a day in every app—so much so that I often double-click the title bar on windows on my Mac to do the same thing.

IDG

Obviously it doesn’t work—but I still instinctively do it at least once a day. And I doubt I’m the only one. If you’re an iPhone user, you’re trained to tap the top of the screen to jump to the top of a page. That’s the same as double-clicking a title bar on macOS. But instead of that expected behavior, you’ll either “zoom” the window or minimize it, two things I don’t do very often. You can customize what double-clicking does in the Dock & Menu Bar settings, but you can only choose one of those options.

In macOS Ventura, there’s a third option: Do nothing. But the option I want is an option to scroll to the beginning of the page. Yes, I know there’s a keyboard shortcut (fn + left arrow) but I want to be able to keep my hands on a trackpad or mouse and quickly jump to the top of the screen. Alas, that’s still not an option in Ventura.