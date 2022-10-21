The final week of October could be Apple’s biggest ever

There’s just about a week to go until November, but Apple isn’t quite finished with October. Even before we take rumors into account, Apple has a very busy week planned, including the launch of the 10th-generation iPad, iPadOS, 16.1 and macOS Ventura with the highly anticipated Stage Manager feature.

And then there are the products that are still coming. We all know Apple doesn’t like to spill any secrets until the big day arrives, but it’s possible that Apple has another round of products ready to go next week. Here’s what we know, expect, and hope as Apple closes out the month:

iOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura are coming Monday: Before the new iPads go on sale, the software that’ll be running on them needs to arrive. Both iOS/iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura will land on Monday, October 24, as announced by Apple this week.

New Macs could launch on Tuesday: According to rumors, there are still a handful of Macs due to get updates this fall: the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini with M2 processors. So even though the iPads launched this week, don’t be surprised if new Macs land just a week later.

Two Apple execs are scheduled to speak on October 25: And there’s one more thing to suggest the final week of October will be a monster one for Apple. Apple senior vice presidents Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are scheduled to speak at The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ Tech Live conference on Tuesday, October 25 at a session titled “Products, privacy, and power at Apple.” It’s unlikely that Apple will unveil any of the remaining products during the half-hour session, but we’ll be listening to hear what they have to say.

There won’t be an event…right? After a flurry of releases this week that brought the 10th-gen iPad, Apple TV 4K, and M2 iPad Pro, it’s nearly certain that Apple won’t be holding another event in 2022. But if there is one, the invitations will probably go out on Wednesday.

iPads will go on sale Friday: After a very quiet month, Apple made a lot of noise this week with the launch of the M2 iPad Pro and redesigned 10th-generation iPad, which will both go on sale Friday, October 26. The new Apple TV 4K won’t hit shelves until the following Friday, November 4.