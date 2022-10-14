Grab a new iPad mini for $100 off right now

It may be Apple’s smallest tablet, but the iPad mini is a killer device for $499. And today it’s even cheaper: Amazon is selling the iPad mini with 64GB of storage in all colors for $400, a savings of $99 and within a buck of the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The iPad mini is a great tablet, with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, speedy A15 processor, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. You’ll also get a handy Touch ID-enabled power button, 10 hours of battery life, and a USB-C charging port. Weighing just a little more than a half-pound, it’s Apple’s lightest iPad by far, and its small size makes it the most portable as well.

And of course, it’ll be ready to run iPadOS 16.1 when it arrives later this month. So go grab one before the price goes back up.