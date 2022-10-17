A redesigned iPad and M2 iPad Pro are almost certain to arrive tomorrow

As the days tick by in October, we’re all wondering the same thing: When is all that new rumored Apple hardware coming out? We may have our answer as Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that the first releases could arrive “in a matter of days.” In a follow-up tweet on Monday, he reported that they will arrive on Tuesday morning.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman reports Apple is first planning to launch refreshes to its iPad Pro and entry-level iPad lines. The iPad Pro will look like the current models that haven’t changed since 2018 but bring more performance with an M2 chip. There are also rumors that the new iPad Pros could feature wireless and MagSafe charging, but the screen sizes and other specs are expected to remain the same, including the screen differences between the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, as confirmed in a tweet by Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants.

In case it wasn’t obvious with the “days away” wording from Saturday, the launch should be tomorrow. https://t.co/moc5PU8hLk — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 17, 2022

The 10th-generation iPad will reportedly see a much bigger change, with a larger 10.5-inch display, flat edges, and USB-C. There are conflicting rumors on how dramatic the redesign will be—it may lose the Home button altogether—and Gurman only says the new model will be “the most significant update to that line in several years.” A Twitter user spotted a new case for the 2022 iPad in Target that shows the new tablet will support the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. The current iPad is the only Apple tablet to support the 1st-generation Pencil.

Gurman’s follow-up tweet confirmed that “days” actually meant days and the iPads will arrive on Tuesday morning, likely at 8:30am ET. Gurman also says that iPadOS 16.1 won’t arrive until the week of October 24, so the new iPads likely won’t ship until next Friday, October 28.

Apple also reportedly has a flurry of new Macs ready to launch this month, including an M2 refreshes of the Mac mini and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. They could arrive next week with macOS Monterey or land in early November.