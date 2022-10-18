Home
Deal

This M1 MacBook Air is a steal at $799

Take $200 off at Amazon with all-time-low pricing.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
The Prime Early Access Sale is over and Black Friday hasn’t quite started yet, but Amazon hasn’t stopped pushing out great deals. Today you can get an M1 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage in all colors for $799, a savings of $200 and matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The MacBook Air has Apple’s older M1 processor with seven GPU cores, but it’s still a ridiculously fast machine. In our 4.5-star review, we called out its performance “simply shocking” and our opinion hasn’t changed despite the arrival of the M2 chip. You also get a 13.3-inch display, fantastic Magic Keyboard, insane battery life, and the classic MacBook Air wedge design that Apple abandoned with the latest redesign.

This deal is marked as “Limited,” so we’re not sure how long it’ll be around. So if you want one, you should probably act fast.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

MSRP: $999 (256GB) | $1,249 (512GB)
Best Prices Today: $799.00 at Amazon | $949.00 at Adorama | $949.99 at Costco

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

