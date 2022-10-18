This M1 MacBook Air is a steal at $799

The Prime Early Access Sale is over and Black Friday hasn’t quite started yet, but Amazon hasn’t stopped pushing out great deals. Today you can get an M1 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage in all colors for $799, a savings of $200 and matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The MacBook Air has Apple’s older M1 processor with seven GPU cores, but it’s still a ridiculously fast machine. In our 4.5-star review, we called out its performance “simply shocking” and our opinion hasn’t changed despite the arrival of the M2 chip. You also get a 13.3-inch display, fantastic Magic Keyboard, insane battery life, and the classic MacBook Air wedge design that Apple abandoned with the latest redesign.

This deal is marked as “Limited,” so we’re not sure how long it’ll be around. So if you want one, you should probably act fast.