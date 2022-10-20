Macworld Podcast: Apple’s new iPad, M2 iPad Pro, and Apple TV are here

The M2 rollout is on the move again with the introduction of the new iPad Pro. Apple also updated the regular iPad and the Apple TV! We talk about the new releases on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 813 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- All-new iPad has a larger screen, better camera, USB-C, and a higher price
- New M2 iPad Pro introduces Apple Pencil Hover Experience
- Apple unveils new Apple TV 4K with A15 chip, dramatically lower price
