Macworld Podcast: Apple’s new iPad, M2 iPad Pro, and Apple TV are here

Macworld Podcast episode 813
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
The M2 rollout is on the move again with the introduction of the new iPad Pro. Apple also updated the regular iPad and the Apple TV! We talk about the new releases on this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

This is episode 813 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K
MSRP: 64GB – $129 | 128GB $149
Best Prices Today: $129 at Apple

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022)
MSRP: $1,099 (128GB, Wi-Fi only)
Best Prices Today: $1099 at Apple

11-inch iPad Pro (2022)

11-inch iPad Pro (2022)
MSRP: $799 (128GB, Wi-Fi only)
Best Prices Today: $799 at Apple

