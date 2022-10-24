Apple has raised the price of Apple Music and Apple TV+

While so many other subscription services have been raising their prices recently or adding advertising as a way of boosting revenue, Apple’s prices have remained steadfast. Today that has changed, with the company finally increasing the price of two of its most popular services: Apple Music and Apple TV+. The Apple One bundle’s price will go up as well to compensate for the price increase with those services.

In a statement to 9to5Mac, an Apple spokesperson said:

The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. … We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.

You’ll pay $1/£1 more for Apple Music, and $2/£2 more for Apple TV+ or Apple One for individual plans. Even with a significant 40 percent price increase, Apple TV+ continues to be one of the most affordable streaming video services. Apple Music, on the other hand, is now more expensive than Spotify Premium, its biggest competitor.

New prices for Apple subscription services

Apple Music

Individual: $10.99/£10.99 per month (from $9.99/£9.99)

$10.99/£10.99 per month (from $9.99/£9.99) Family: $16.99/£16.99 per month (from $14.99/£14.99)

$16.99/£16.99 per month (from $14.99/£14.99) Annual: $109/£109 per year (from $99/£99)

Apple TV+

Monthly: $6.99/£6.99 per month (from $4.99/£4.99)

$6.99/£6.99 per month (from $4.99/£4.99) Annual: $69/£69 per month (from $49.99/£49.99)

Apple One