Apple releases first macOS Ventura 13.1 beta with new Freeform app

Just a day after launching macOS Ventura to all users, Apple has seeded the first developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.1. We expect the public beta to follow within a day or two. MacOS Ventura brought several new features to the Mac, including Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and iCloud Shared Photo Library. Apple is expected to release several updates over the next year until macOS 14 arrives. For example, macOS Monterey is on version 12.6.1.

What’s new in macOS Ventura 13.1?

Here’s what we know is new in the latest macOS 13.1 beta. We’ll update this section as new features and changes are discovered.

Freeform app: The main new feature in the first macOS Ventura 13.1 beta is the Freeform app. Announced at WWDC, Freeform is a whiteboard app for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that lets you work across devices and share sketches, notes, files, web links, documents, photos, video, and audio in real-time.

When will macOS Ventura 13.1 be released?

It’s hard to say when Apple will release macOS 13.1, but it has promised that the Freeform app will arrive this “later this year.” Apple is also still expected to release new Macs that will likely be running the new software, so we think 13.1 will arrive in November.

How to install the macOS Ventura public beta

To install the latest macOS Ventura public beta and receive updates as they arrive, your Mac needs to be enrolled in the Public Beta program.