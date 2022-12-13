macOS Ventura 13.1 with Freeform, iCloud Advanced Data Protection now available

On Tuesday, Apple released the first major update to macOS Ventura, version 13.1. It brings bug fixes, security updates, and several features that aren’t in the initial release.

What’s new in macOS Ventura 13.1?

macOS 13.1 brings the usual bug fixes and security updates and well as several new features:

Freeform app: The main new feature in macOS Ventura 13.1 is the Freeform app. Announced at WWDC, Freeform is a whiteboard app for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that lets you work across devices and share sketches, notes, files, web links, documents, photos, video, and audio in real-time.

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud: Adds more than 20 data categories protected using end-to-end encryption, including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos.

AirTag sounds: Users with an AirTag can now locate it from a short distance away by clicking a “Play Sound” button in the Find My app.

Home app: Brings a new architecture for the Home app with improved performance to make the app “more efficient and reliable.”

Additionally, Apple’s release notes state that macOS 13.1 brings the following improvements:

Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text

Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

Fixes an issue where you may lose keyboard and mouse input in some apps and games

When will macOS Ventura 13.1 be released?

Apple released the official version to the public on December 13.

How to install the macOS Ventura 13.1 update

An internet connection is required to install the update. To install macOS Ventura 13.1: