Macworld Podcast: iOS 16.1 update arrives, macOS Ventura, Apple services price hikes

Apple has released major updates to its operating systems, with iOS and iPadOS 16.1, as well as macOS Ventura. Now, iOS and iPad OS 16 were released in September, but there were a few major features that were delayed until the 16.1 update. Now that they are here, we’re going to talk about them, along with the prices increases for Apple’s services.

Listen to episode 814

Amazon

Get info

Click on the links below for more information on what we talked about on the show,

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.