Macworld Podcast: iOS 16.1 update arrives, macOS Ventura, Apple services price hikes

Apple has released major updates to its operating systems, with iOS and iPadOS 16.1, as well as macOS Ventura. Now, iOS and iPad OS 16 were released in September, but there were a few major features that were delayed until the 16.1 update. Now that they are here, we’re going to talk about them, along with the prices increases for Apple’s services.
Listen to episode 814
Amazon
Get info
Click on the links below for more information on what we talked about on the show,
- iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 have arrived–here’s everything that’s new
- macOS 13 Ventura has arrived: Here’s everything that’s new on your Mac
- Apple Music and TV+ subscribers are suddenly paying up to 40% more
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.