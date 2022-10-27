Apple finally releases iOS 15.7.1 with critical security patches

Apple on Thursday released iOS and iPadOS 15.7.1, which contains several performance enhancements and security updates for the iPhone and iPad. The iOS 15.7.1 update comes after Apple released iOS and iPadOS 16.1 on Monday. Apple presumably delayed the release of the update after several beta testers reported problems with Face ID.

If you are running version 15 and are holding off on updating to iOS 16, we recommend installing the 15.7.1 update. According to the release notes, the update has 18 patches, including a zero-day flaw in the kernel that may have been actively exploited. Here is the complete list of security updates:

Apple Neural Engine

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2022-32932: Mohamed Ghannam (@_simo36)

Audio

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Parsing a maliciously crafted audio file may lead to disclosure of user information

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2022-42798: Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

Backup

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: An app may be able to access iOS backups

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.

CVE-2022-32929: Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security

FaceTime

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A user may be able to view restricted content from the lock screen

Description: A lock screen issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2022-32935: Bistrit Dahal

Graphics Driver

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.

CVE-2022-32939: Willy R. Vasquez of The University of Texas at Austin

Image Processing

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2022-32949: Tingting Yin of Tsinghua University

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2022-32944: Tim Michaud (@TimGMichaud) of Moveworks.ai

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A race condition was addressed with improved locking.

CVE-2022-42803: Xinru Chi of Pangu Lab, John Aakerblom (@jaakerblom)

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: An app with root privileges may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.

CVE-2022-32926: Tim Michaud (@TimGMichaud) of Moveworks.ai

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2022-42827: an anonymous researcher

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2022-42801: Ian Beer of Google Project Zero

Model I/O

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted USD file may disclose memory contents

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2022-42810: Xingwei Lin (@xwlin_roy) and Yinyi Wu of Ant Security Light-Year Lab

ppp

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A buffer overflow may result in arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.

CVE-2022-32941: an anonymous researcher

Safari

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Visiting a maliciously crafted website may leak sensitive data

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2022-42817: Mir Masood Ali, PhD student, University of Illinois at Chicago; Binoy Chitale, MS student, Stony Brook University; Mohammad Ghasemisharif, PhD Candidate, University of Illinois at Chicago; Chris Kanich, Associate Professor, University of Illinois at Chicago

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may disclose internal states of the app

Description: A correctness issue in the JIT was addressed with improved checks.

WebKit Bugzilla: 242964

CVE-2022-32923: Wonyoung Jung (@nonetype_pwn) of KAIST Hacking Lab

Wi-Fi

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Joining a malicious Wi-Fi network may result in a denial-of-service of the Settings app

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2022-32927: Dr Hideaki Goto of Tohoku University, Japan

zlib

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2022-37434: Evgeny Legerov

CVE-2022-42800: Evgeny Legerov