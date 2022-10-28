Every app and OS update Apple released for your devices this week

While we’re still waiting for new MacBook Pros and Mac minis to arrive, Apple gave us plenty of new things to play with this week. In a flurry of OS releases, nearly every device Apple has made over the past eight years received a major software update this week, whether you have a new M2 MacBook Air or are still holding onto your iPhone 6s.

iPhone and iPad

iOS 16.1

Compatible devices: iPhone 8 and later

iPhone 8 and later Security patches: 34

34 Notable updates: iOS 16.1 is the first major update to iOS 16, which landed on iPhones in September. It brings several features that didn’t make it into the original release, including iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, and Clean Energy Charging.

iPadOS 16.1

Compatible devices: iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 5th generation and later

iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 5th generation and later Security patches: 34

34 Notable updates: iPadOS 16.1 is the first release of iPadOS 16 for the iPad, so it includes many new features. The biggest change is a new app organizer called Stage Manager that brings desktop-class multitasking to Apple’s tablets.

iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1

Compatible devices: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Security patches: 17

17 Notable updates: The 15.7.1 update only contains security updates.

Mac

macOS 13 Ventura

Compatible devices: Mac Studio (2022), Mac Pro (2019 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2017 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), iMac (2017 and later), MacBook (2017), and iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Studio (2022), Mac Pro (2019 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2017 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), iMac (2017 and later), MacBook (2017), and iMac Pro (2017) Security patches: 77

77 Notable updates: macOS Ventura brings Stage Manager to the Mac, along with iCloud Shared Photo Library, and improvements to Mail, Safari, Messages, and Spotlight.

macOS Monterey 12.6.1

Compatible devices: Mac Studio (2022), Mac Pro (2013 and later), MacBook Air (Early 2015 and later), MacBook Pro (Early 2015 and later), Mac mini (Late 2014 and later), iMac (Late 2015 and later), MacBook (Early 2016 and later), iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Studio (2022), Mac Pro (2013 and later), MacBook Air (Early 2015 and later), MacBook Pro (Early 2015 and later), Mac mini (Late 2014 and later), iMac (Late 2015 and later), MacBook (Early 2016 and later), iMac Pro (2017 and later) Security patches: 9

9 Notable updates: The Monterey 12.6.1 update only contains security updates.

macOS Big Sur 11.7.1

Compatible devices: Mac Pro (2013 and later), MacBook Air (2013 and later), MacBook Pro (Late 2013 and later), Mac mini (2014 and later), iMac (2014 and later), MacBook (2015 and later), iMac Pro (all models)

Mac Pro (2013 and later), MacBook Air (2013 and later), MacBook Pro (Late 2013 and later), Mac mini (2014 and later), iMac (2014 and later), MacBook (2015 and later), iMac Pro (all models) Security patches: 7

7 Notable updates: The Big Sur 11.7.1 update only contains security updates.

Apple Watch

watchOS 9.1

Compatible devices: Apple Watch Series 4 and later

Apple Watch Series 4 and later Security updates: 19

19 Notable updates: watchOS 9.1 contains a new outdoor workout battery extender for the Apple Watch Series 8, SE 2, and Ultra.

Apple TV and HomePod

tvOS 16.1

Compatible devices: Apple TV 4K (all models), Apple TV HD (all models)

Security patches: 16

Notable updates: tvOS 16.1 introduces a redesigned Siri experience, support for Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, and iCloud Shared Photo Library.

HomePod 16.1

Compatible devices: HomePod (all models), HomePod mini (all models)

HomePod (all models), HomePod mini (all models) Security patches: N/A

N/A Notable updates: HomePod software version 16.1 adds support for the new smart home protocol Matter.

Apps

Safari 16.1

Compatible devices: Macs running macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey

Macs running macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey Security patches: 5

5 Notable updates: Support for passkeys, web push notifications, and Apple Pencil Hover on the M2 iPad Pro.

Pages, Numbers, Keynote 12.2

Compatible devices: iPhones, iPads, and Macs running iOS 16 and macOS 13

iPhones, iPads, and Macs running iOS 16 and macOS 13 Security patches: N/A

N/A Notable updates: The iWork apps received support for the new collaboration, Stage Manager, and other features in iOS 16 and macOS 13.

iTunes 12.12.6