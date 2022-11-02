Get the 2020 iPad Air for $100 less than the 10th-gen iPad in blowout clearance sale

UPDATE: The 64GB model for $349 is sold out but you can still get the 256GB model for $499.

If you’re intrigued by the new 10th-generation iPad, the 2020 iPad Air has a better display and the same processor. And if you act fast, you can get one for $349 in Space Gray at Walmart—a massive savings of $250 off the original MSRP. The 64GB model has sold out, but the 256GB option is available in all colors for $499, also $250 off the original MSRP. We think you’ll appreciate the extra storage.

The 2020 iPad Air has the same design as the new iPad, but a superior 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s fully laminated and supports P3 wide color. You’ll also get Apple Pencil 2 support so you don’t need that ugly adapter to charge it. And of course, it’s ready for iPadOS 16.1 and should support the same iOS versions going forward since it has the same processor.

The only thing you’re really giving up is Center Stage and better camera placement. When we reviewed it in 2022, we called the iPad Air “a better buy than the iPad Pro for most people” and at this price, it’s better than the new iPad too.