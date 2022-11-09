Install Microsoft Office Home & Business on your Mac for just $40

Apple and Microsoft are like, well, apples and oranges. It’s hard to compare the two, but when they work together, they can create something amazing, such as Office 2021 for Mac. But if you don’t have the latest version of Microsoft’s program suite, you can get a lifetime license for your Mac for just $39.99 for a limited time.

With Office Home & Business, you’ll get Microsoft’s perennial favorites, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. This suite will allow you to create stunning presentations, professional documents, accurate budgets, and more. Upon purchase, you’ll receive license keys for each app and a download link so that you can load your Mac up immediately. To top it all off, this deal comes with customer service to help you along the way.

For a limited time, Macworld readers can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for just $39.99, down from $349.

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License – $39.99

