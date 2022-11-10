iPad (10th gen) vs iPad (9th gen): Same name, different everything else

At a glance Our Verdict The new iPad (2022) brings a modern design, USB-C and improved cameras, but it also comes with a hefty price increase for an entry-level device. If you’re not too bothered by the whistles and bells, then the iPad (2021) still has plenty to offer and at a price that’s more affordable for casual users.

Apple has updated its entry-level iPad for 2022 but is also keeping the older model in the current catalog. There’s a good reason for this, as this time around the two iPads are different in many ways. So, should you go with the cheaper 9th-generation device or embrace the modern aesthetic that comes with the 10th-generation revamp? We compare the two so you can make the right choice.

iPad (10th gen) vs iPad (9th gen): Design and accessories

For the 10th generation of its most affordable iPad, Apple has given the device a complete makeover. Gone is the Home button and prominent bezels of its predecessor, replaced instead by a similar design to the iPad mini and iPad Air.

The new 10th-gen iPad has a completely new design. Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

The display has been increased in size from 10.2 inches to 10.9 inches, thanks to the new design. Like the other iPads, Apple has moved the Touch ID sensor to the power button on the top edge.

In accordance with the rest of the current iPad crop, the Lightning port has been upgraded to USB-C in the new model, leaving the 9th-generation iPad is now the only tablet in Apple’s lineup to offer both a Home button and a Lightning port. So, if you’re attached to either of those technologies, then your choice is now very clear indeed.

iPad (9th Generation) Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Perhaps the most surprising part of all this is that Apple managed to make all these adjustments and hardly alter the size of the frame. Here’s how the two compare:

iPad (9th Gen): 9.8 inches x 6.8 inches x 0.29 inches, 1.07 pounds (250.6mm x 174.1mm x 7.5mm. 487g)

iPad (10th Gen): 9.79 inches x 7.07 inches x 0.28 inches, 1.05 pounds (248.6mm x 179.5mm x 7mm, 477g)

While both feature a smart connector, they are only compatible with specific Apple keyboard cases. For the 9th-generation iPad, you can use the Smart Keyboard. The newer model gets Apple’s newest accessory, the Magic Keyboard Folio. This is a two-part case, one of which magnetically attaches to the rear of the device and features a stand, with the keyboard and trackpad section clipping on via the smart connector. It looks very nice but comes with a high $249/£279 price tag, so you’d probably be better off with a simple Bluetooth keyboard and a separate case. These are meant to be the more affordable iPads after all.

You can use the Apple Pencil (1st Gen) on either iPad, although due to the switch from Lightning to USB-C, there’s no way to charge the stylus directly from the port on the newer iPad. So, if you already have a 1st-generation Apple Pencil you’ll need to buy a $9/£9 adaptor to make it compatible. Otherwise, all new 1st-gen Apple Pencils include a USB-C adapter in the box.

Apple also brings bright colors to this iPad tier for the first time, with the new model featuring silver, pink, blue, and yellow options, rather than the more sedate black and silver hues of the 9th-generation device.

The new iPad comes in several bright colors, including pink as shown here. Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Basically, if you’ve used a standard iPad over the last couple of years, you’ll be immediately familiar with the 9th-generation model, while the new iteration will feel much closer to the iPad Air or iPad mini.

iPad (10th gen) vs iPad (9th gen): Features and Specs

They may look different, but both of these devices are still from the same family and as such share many features. Here’s a more detailed look at how they compare in terms of specifications.

Display

As mentioned above, the updated model comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display than the 10.2-inch Retina panel on the 9th-generation model. The addition of Liquid to the name means you also get rounded corners on the 10th-generation display, which look great and make for a more immersive experience.

The new iPad is only compatible with the 1st-gen Apple Pencil, which requires an adapter to charge. Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Aside from the increase in resolution from 2,160 x 1,620 to 2,360 x 1,640 that’s afforded by the larger panel, all the other specs are the same for either device. Both have True Tone, SDR brightness (500 nits), sRGB and come with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. Obviously, you’ll be using swipe gestures to control everything on the 10th-generation iPad, while that trusty Home button will always bring you back to the starting page on the more senior device. Sadly the newer iPad still has the unlaminated display that gives this category a cheaper feel in use as it flexes somewhat in use.

Processor and storage

The A13 Bionic chip in the 9th generation iPad is the one that originally featured in the iPhone 11 range of devices (including the Pros), so it’s got plenty of performance on tap–albeit from 2019. As you’d expect, the newer model gets a newer selection of silicon, and that takes the form of the A14 Bionic that debuted in the iPhone 12 in 2020. So, the newer iPad is a bit quicker, but both are more than capable of dealing with most iPad daily duties. Newer, more powerful, chips are reserved for the more expensive iPad categories.

Storage options are the same, no matter which iPad you choose, with either 64GB or 256GB configurations. The entry-level storage feels miserly in 2022, but Apple continues to stick with it, so whichever you get you should consider upgrading to the 256GB version. While we’d recommend doing so, the price increase this involves feels unwelcome in these difficult times, especially with Apple harvesting such huge profits. There’s good reason to choose a 9th-gen 256GB iPad over a 10th-gen 64GB model.

iPad 2022 Features Apple

Cameras

One of the main areas of difference between these iPads is the cameras, both in terms of quality and placement. While the new and older iPad both sport 12Mp front-facing cameras, the new 10th-generation model finally moves it to the longer landscape edge. No longer will you have FaceTime calls where the camera angle feels awkwardly to the side when docked in a keyboard case.

Apple

In nearly all other areas, the front cameras are identical. Both support Apple’s Centre Stage feature that uses software to keep you in the middle of the screen even when you move around while on a FaceTime call. They have an f/2.4 aperture, 2x zoom, video stabilization, and can shoot up to 1080p at 60fps. The only difference is that the newer version has Smart HDR 3 for photos, rather than the HDR 3 on the older model, presumably due to the A14 Bionic processor.

The rear camera on the 10th-generation iPad is markedly superior. It has a higher sensor, faster aperture, and supports 4K/60fps video, while the older one tops out at 1080p/30fps. If video capture is important to you, then the new model is definitely the one to choose.

Specs

To see all the main features and technical specifications for both devices, here’s a breakdown of how they compare:

iPad (10th Generation) iPad (9th Generation) Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina, 2360×1640 resolution at 264ppi, True Tone, sRGB, 500 nits, unlaminated 10.2-inch Retina, 2160×1620 resolution at 264 ppi, True Tone, sRGB, 500 nits, Unlaminated Processor A14 Bionic A13 Bionic Storage 64/256GB 64GB/256GB Main Camera 12MP Wide camera, f/1.8 aperture, 5x digital zoom, Smart HDR 3 for photos, 4K video at 60fps, Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps, 3x video zoom, Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240fps, Time-lapse video with stabilization 8MP Wide camera, f/2.4, 5x digital zoom, HDR for photos, video recording up to 1080p at 30fps, Slo-mo 720p at 120fps, Time Lapse with stabilization Selfie Camera 12MP Landscape Ultra Wide, f/2.4, 2x zoom out, Centre Stage, Retina Flash, Smart HDR 3 for photos, Extended dynamic range for video up to 30fps, Cinematic video stabilization, 1080p video at 60fps 12MP Ultra Wide, F/2.4, 2x zoom out, Centre Stage, Retina flash, HDR for photos, Cinematic video stabilization, 1080p video up to 60fps, Extended dynamic range up to 30fps, Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth 5.2 4.2 LTE 5G Gigabit-class GPS Yes Yes Ports USB-C Lightning, 3.5mm headphone jack Biometrics Touch ID Touch ID Apple Pencil Support 1st Gen 1st Gen Dimensions 248.6mm x 179.5mm x 7mm 250.6mm x 174.1mm x 7.5mm Weight 477g 487g Colours Silver, Pink, Blue, Yellow Silver, Space Grey Price $449/£499 (64GB), $599/£679 (256GB) $329/£369 (64GB), $479/£549 (256GB)

iPad (10th gen) vs iPad (9th gen): Price

The new design has brought with it a considerable price hike, so these two iPads actually seem like they’re in different classes. This has been tempered somewhat (although not in the consumers’ favor) by Apple also ramping up the prices on the 9th-generation in some countries as well.

iPad (9th gen)

64GB: $329/£369 (was $329/£319)

256GB: $479/£549 (was $479/£459)

64GB (cellular): $459/£519 (was $459/£439)

256GB (cellular): $609/£699 (was $609/£579)

iPad (10th gen)

64GB: $449/£499

256GB: $599/£679

64GB (cellular): $599/£679

256GB (cellular): $749/£859

The 9th-gen iPad is often on sale and we should begin seeing sales on the 10th-gen model soon. so if you want to save money, read our best iPad deals roundup.

iPad (10th gen) vs iPad (9th gen): Verdict

If you want the latest design and better specs, then the 10th-generation iPad obviously has that covered. The new rear camera is better for video, and the front-facing one is finally positioned in the spot which makes it ideal for FaceTime. While the A14 Bionic chip is faster than its predecessor, there’s not a hell of a lot in it, so you’ll get great performance out of either device.

In the end, it could simply come down to price. The 9th generation probably still offers the best value (despite the price hike outside the U.S.) We’d be inclined to recommend the 256GB 9th generation iPad (best prices below) over the 64GB 10th generation model unless you really really like the new design, in which case perhaps you’d like the iPad Air even more.

