How to re-order the people in your Find My people list

The Find My app is a bundle of former and new services for tracking your stuff and, with permission, other people. If you have several people or more in your Find My People list, you might opt to favorite them to have them appear at the top of the list.

But what if you want to have those favorites appear in a particular order, or just alphabetically? Apple offers no option for this.

You can achieve it, however: remove the favorite star from each of your Find My contacts, then add them as favorites again in precisely the order you want.

Find My will only display people in the order you added them as favorites.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Jeffrey.

