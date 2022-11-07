Take $500 off the 10-core MacBook Pro in this incredible early Black Friday sale

If you’re looking for an excellent laptop that doesn’t quite break the bank, the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is an excellent option at $1,999. And today you can get even more for the same price: Amazon is selling the 10-core M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage for $1,999, a massive savings of $500, and the best price we’ve ever seen.

If you want a larger screen, the 16-inch model with the same chip and storage is $2,299, a savings of $400 off the MSRP. We think this is the best possible configuration, with ample storage and speed that should be enough for most users.

There’s no question that this is a killer deal. It has the high-end M1 Pro processor with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores and is much faster than both the base model and the M2 MacBook Pro and Air. Along with the chip, it’s also got twice the storage as the entry-level model (1TB vs 512GB), a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, stellar battery life, and an array of ports, including MagSafe, HDMI, an SD card reader, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

We’re not expecting Apple to upgrade this model until next year, so you’ll be getting a fantastic machine that’s ready for Ventura and will be fast for years to come. So grab one before they’re gone forever.